Memorial hall passes its first licensing test

A club warned about the behaviour of its customers has passed its first test.

In October Falkirk Council Licensing Board granted the Brian Clark Memorial Hall in Burnside Terrace, Camelon, two of three applications for occasional licences to sell drink at fundraisers this month.

It said the third would be approved if there were no complaints from neighbours about the first two.

The first function was held on Saturday night and the police have confirmed it was trouble free – boosting the chances of the final event on November 18 going ahead if there are no problems this weekend.

When the board met it heard that a karaoke in September had led to the police being called three times to deal with noise and sectarian singing. They confirmed music could be heard outside the building and the singing only stopped at their request.

Councillor Allyson Black, vice-convener of the board, told the club’s licensing agent Gordon Emslie: “We are taking this objection seriously. We can’t have people subjected to the noise they had to put up with in September.”

The board then agreed the third application will be considered when it meets on November 14.

This week Mr Emslie said: “The club committee wants to do everything the right way. It wants to operate successfully and be a valued part of the community going forward.”

In March the board refused a bid for a premises licence which would effectively have allowed it to operate as a pub.