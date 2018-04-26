Memorial concert to be held for Falkirk lawyer Bill

A special concert in memory of Falkirk lawyer Bill Anderson will be held at Holy Trinity Church in Stirling on Saturday.

Artlink Central is celebrating its 30th anniversary with the fundraising concert of songs, music and memories.

Bill was a partner at Russel and Aitken for many years and was involved with several charities before he passed away last year.

The evening will be hosted by Crawford Logan with Tim Dean, being the accompanist for Kenneth Reid, Penelope Cousland, Nick Morris, Emma Mockett, Ciprian Serban and Julia Daramy-Williams.

The singers were supported by the Roddan Trust, of which Bill was a trustee, and all proceeds will go to Artlink Central, a charity Bill was a proud supporter of.

To book tickets, priced £20, visit www.artlinkconcert.eventbrite.com or call 01786 450971.