Meeting over controversial Braes housing development

A special meeting of Falkirk Council tomorrow (Tuesday) will hear from those backing – and those against – proposals for a new housing development in Reddingmuirhead.

Taylor Wimpey is seeking permission to develop 11.5 hectares of land at Middlerigg Farm for housing – but it has met with opposition and fears that Wallacestone Primary and Braes High could not cope with the influx of pupils.

Officers will tell councillors at the pre-determination meeting that 482 objections have been received, including a petition with 757 names recorded.

There have also been 11 letters of support and five neutral representations.

The developers have held two public exhibitions to tell the local community about their plans and these were attended by around 90 people.

As well as worries about schools, there are also concerns about Polmont Railway Station being able to cope with additional car parking, while Meadowbank Health Centre would face additional strain with more than 400 new patients.

All of Falkirk’s councillors are invited to attend to hear from the developers about plans for the land, which is mostly agricultural land at the moment.

People opposed to the plan will also be invited by the meeting’s convener to state their case and council officers will be able to give guidance.

There will be no decision taken at the hearing which starts at 7pm.