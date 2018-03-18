Meet the Easter Bunny at Enable Falkirk’s Fayre

The Easter Bunny will be hopping along to a special fundraising fun day at Falkirk’s Elgin Park Centre on Sunday, April 1.

The visit will be just one eye-catching highlight of a fun-packed event staged in a aid of a hard-working local charity group.

The Easter Fayre (10am till 2pm) at the Elgin Place centre is being run by Enable Falkirk, which runs a Tuesday night club every fortnight for young adults aged 18 to 30 who have learning disabilities, and a Wednesday night club for older adults.

Organiser Maureen Kilgour said: “We want to make the community aware that we exist and encourage a real community spirit.

“We raised funds last year to transform our annexe into a cinema and sports themed games area, and we now would like to transform our craft room and main hall.

“So we will be having a raffle, and receiving donations from the stall holders at the fayre, to boost our funds.

“We encourage all to come and meet our lovely people and see how we can all work as a community to make our little gem in the centre of Falkirk a success.

“So why not pop in for a cuppa and a hot cross bun and meet some of our lovely people?”

The entry price for the Fayre is just £1, and entertainment ranges from a bouncy castle to face painting, stalls (including beauty products), a disco, bonnet and egg decoration, face painting, hair, nails and face make-up ... and lots more besides.

Enable campaigns to end discrimination and break down the barriers that prevent people who have a learning disability from living as equal members of society.

It raises funds to support families who have nowhere else to turn, and create more opportunities for people who have a learning disability to make connections and be active in their communities.

It also provides personalised support that enables people who have a learning disability to find work, develop their skills and live the life they choose.

For further information about the April 1 event email Maureen at maureenkilgour@yahoo.co.uk