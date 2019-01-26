Meet the Canal experts in Linlithgow

Scottish Canals is inviting anyone interested in how it cares for the 200-year-old Union Canal to get the inside story from the experts on Monday.

The canals organisation’s engineering, heritage and environment teams will be on hand to answer questions at the Linlithgow Canal Centre from noon till 1pm.

Over the last year Scottish Canals has answered criticism of apparent delays to repairs to both the Union and Forth and Clyde Canals by saying a legacy of infrastructure which in some cases dates back to Georgian times means it has had to prioritise resources.

However a cash bail-out from the Scottish Government has allowed it to begin work on repairs at damaged lifting bridges at Bonnybridge and Twechar, meaning the local stretch of the Forth and Clyde should be open to boat traffic again by spring.

Meanwhile work is set to begin on a new canals centre on the site of the former Barr’s factory in Camelon, bringing with it the prospect of a major uprade for a currently run-down stretch of the canal - and new tourism-related jobs and training opportunities.

Also included in this scheme, which is led by Falkirk Council, is a planned refurbishment of the historic Union Inn (now the Canal Inn) - whose details have yet to be disclosed.