Meet Falkirk college’s magnificent seven trail-blazers

Seven Forth Valley College students who rescued a decrepit path at Muiravonside Country Park have been presented with a prestigious national award at Holyrood.

Paths for All presented the Workstart Group with the Path Skillz Group of the Year award at the Scottish Parliament this week after they slogged for a fortnight to transform an area that had fallen into disrepair.

The Workstart Group – Brandon Gilchrist, Steven Bushnell, Steven Stone, Dylan Allison, Nicole Redding, Holly Moffat and Helen Smith – not only resurfaced the path but also replaced a faulty drainage system earlier this year.

The seven completed the task as part of their Path Skillz course, a five day learning experience delivered by Paths for All and supported by Scottish Natural Heritage.

It aims to equip young people with the knowledge and practical skills they need to successfully plan, manage and deliver a community path project.

Lecturer Marguerite McCreath, who nominated the group for the award, said: “The Workstart group took the challenge of upgrading a section of path at Muiravonside Country Park with absolute gusto.

“They worked extremely hard, getting on with the tasks set without any cajoling.

“The group displayed an unbelievable sense of teamwork which improved their overall ability to communicate and problem solve. “Attention to detail was improved as was their understanding of health and safety”.

She added: “They now appreciate path structure, the uses of paths and difficulties with drainage. “The Park Ranger is absolutely thrilled with the group and their hard work in successfully upgrading the chosen path.”

Minister for Public Health, Sport and Wellbeing Joe FitzPatrick presented the students with their award a certificate, £250 towards their project and a £30 gift voucher.

Paths for All donates thousands of pounds worth of grants to worthwhile projects that improve health, promote walking and improve environments in which people can be active.