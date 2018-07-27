Meaty prizes up for grabs at Craft Butchers centenary

Falkirk fans of quality meat products can win prizes including £2,500 in holiday vouchers in a prize draw to be staged at a landmark centenary event this year.

In November butchers such as Falkirk’s Thomas Johnston will be celebrating the 100th anniversary of the Scottish Federation of Meat Traders Associatons, better known now as Scottish Craft Butchers,

Customers of member shops can enter the prize draw by visiting their local craft butcher to receive an entry ticket - and the chance to win prizes including steak packs, Christmas packs and meat selections - as well as holiday vouchers,

The federation now represents around 400 butchers in Scotland and also operates a successful training arm, Scottish Meat Training, which delivers a modern apprentice programme to around 200 trainees throughout Scotland each year.

The very first annual meeting of the Federation was held in Glasgow in October 1918 and this year members will join together in Glasgow to celebrate their 100th AGM and elect their 79th president.

The event, to include the prize draw, will be held in the Grand Central Hotel Glasgow on 18 November 2018 with a host of top industry speakers from across the UK and Ireland.r.

Alan Clarke, chief executive of Quality Meat Scotland which runs the Scotch Butchers Club and works closely with Scottish Craft Butchers, said: “Butchers play a huge part in communities throughout Scotland, and the way they have evolved their businesses to combine the best of innovation and tradition deserves huge recognition.

“The Federation has played a major role in supporting these businesses to evolve over the years and has shown just how important training is to their future,” said Mr Clarke.