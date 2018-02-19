McDonald’s staff chip in to support First Aid Africa project

A Falkirk fast food restaurant served up a fundraising windfall to help one of its employees in her bid to teach first aid to Tanzanian schoolchildren.

Staff at McDonald’s, in the town’s retail park, put their heads together to devise ways of generating cash for fellow worker Kelly Gibson, who is due to head off to the East African country this summer as part of a First Aid Africa education initiative.

The crew then hosted a fun day featuring fancy dress, face painting and games which raised £433.36 for the charity.

Sports science student Kelly, who led the store’s fundraising efforts, said: “I am thrilled to have been selected by First Aid Africa to support a qualified expedition leader teaching first aid to children and young adults in a school in Moshi, Tanzania.

“I have worked at the Falkirk Retail Park restaurant for the past three years whilst studying at university and I am so grateful for the support of all customers and staff that helped me to raise funding for the equipment and resources I need for this expedition.”

Kelly, who leaves for the five-week project on June 27, is required to raise £1600 as part of the selection process.