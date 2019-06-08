May holiday 2020 will mark the 1945 victory in Europe

The Scottish Government is “moving” next year’s early May Bank Holiday to coincide with the 75th anniversary of VE Day (Victory in Europe).

It means many people will get a day off on Friday, May 8, instead of Monday, May 4.

The move brings Scotland into line with the rest of the UK, and aims to aid what may be an even bigger commemoration than the events staged for D Day.

However no decisions have yet been announced for any similar move to commemorate VJ Day (Victory over Japan), which next year would fall on Saturday August 15 - and which could be the cue for an extra week-day holiday.

Announcing the VE Day decision, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said: “Scotland owes a great debt of gratitude to all those who served during the Second World War, especially to those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

“This special Bank Holiday will mark a national day of remembrance focussing on those who served, lived and died protecting our freedoms and way of life, so that we can strive to ensure that such conflict is never repeated.

“Our armed forces personnel and veterans deserve our respect and recognition.

“In addition to their outstanding contribution and service to the nation they have acquired skills, experiences and values that continue to bring huge benefits to our society.”

Under the terms of the Scotland Act 1998, Scottish Bank holidays are set by Scottish Ministers and are the same across the whole of Scotland.

Bank holidays are a contractual matter between employer and employees.

The law does not give statutory rights to time off on bank holidays or to extra pay.