Martyn Day MP thanks people of Linlithgow and East Falkirk
and live on Freeview channel 276
Martyn Day MP has thanked shoppers in Linlithgow and East Falkirk who donated 10,651 meals to the Tesco Winter Food Collection to make a difference in their community.
The donations were made at collection points between November 27 and December 2 in the supermarket’s large and convenience stores.
Donations to the Trussell Trust help food banks to provide emergency food parcels to people who cannot afford the essentials, while donations to FareShare support thousands of frontline local charities in communities across the country.
Mr Day said: “The generosity of the people of Linlithgow and East Falkirk never fails to amaze me. Your support is invaluable and very much appreciated.
“Protecting people from hardship and destitution is one of the most basic jobs of government however foodbanks have, sadly, become an all too familiar feature of our society.
“While the recent Scottish Budget reaffirms the SNP Government’s commitment to tackling poverty, 14 years of Westminster austerity has led to lasting harm being imposed on our communities.”