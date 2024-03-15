Martyn Day MP Supports Nutrition and Hydration Week

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Martyn Day, Member of Parliament for Linlithgow and East Falkirk, is supporting Nutrition and Hydration Week to highlight the importance of healthy eating and drinking habits in improving overall well-being. It is a national and global movement committed to promoting proper nutrition and hydration to maintain good health. It aims to raise awareness and educate people about the benefits of good nutrition and hydration.

Martyn Day MP recognises the critical role that nutrition and hydration play in maintaining physical and mental health. He stresses the need for individuals to prioritise their health and adopt healthier lifestyle practices, including balanced diets and drinking plenty of water. With a commitment to enhancing the health of his constituents, Day encourages active participation in this annual campaign saying:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Nutrition and Hydration Week provides an excellent opportunity to raise awareness and educate people about the importance of maintaining a healthy diet and staying hydrated. Obesity and poor nutrition can cause conditions such as heart disease, stroke and cancer, these are some of the leading causes of preventable premature death. It's crucial that we prioritise our health and well-being and I am proud to support this initiative and encourage everyone in my constituency to get involved."

Martyn Day, MP for Linlithgow and East Falkirk