Martyn Day MP sends message of solidarity to Ukraine on the Anniversary of Russia’s Invasion
Martyn Day, MP for Linlithgow and East Falkirk, has sent a message of solidarity, on behalf of his constituent’s, to Ukraine on the second anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of the country.
Saturday (February 23) marks two years since Vladimir Putin illegally invaded Ukraine.
Paying tribute Mr Day said: “The Ukrainian people’s spirit, strength and heroic resistance in the face of Russian aggression continues to inspire us all.
“The people of Linlithgow and East Falkirk and Scotland stand in solidarity with Ukraine, and offer their unqualified support for Ukrainian sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity.
“We will always be a friend to Ukraine in its fight for freedom.”