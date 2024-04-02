MARTYN DAY MP DEMANDS JUSTICE FOR WASPI WOMEN IN LINLITHGOW AND EAST FALKIRK

Marytn Day MP has warned that a failure to do so would be a "betrayal to the women in Scotland who have been so badly let down by Westminster". Following the publication of the Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman report, both the Tories and Sir Keir Starmer's Labour Party have repeatedly failed to give a guarantee that their parties will honour Westminster's responsibility to provide justice and fully compensate the estimated 3.6 million WASPI women. An estimated 7,040 have been impacted in Linlithgow and East Falkirk, with over 342,000 impacted across Scotland. Commenting, Martyn Day said: "Rishi Sunak and Sir Keir Starmer must finally give a cast-iron guarantee to the WASPI women in Linlithgow and East Falkirk that they will be fully compensated for this huge Westminster scandal. "For too long, the 7,040 women in my constituency have been silenced - but no longer. "The report from the Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman could not have been clearer: the WASPI women were failed, and they were failed by Westminster. "So whether it's Rishi Sunak or Sir Keir Starmer that enters No. 10 after the next general election, both political leaders must now commit to fully compensating the millions of women who have been let down by the system. "A failure to do so would be a betrayal to the women in Scotland who have been so badly let down Westminster. "They have suffered for long enough. It is time for action."