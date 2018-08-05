Mapping out our summer garden glories

Garden tourism group Discover Scottish Gardens has launched a map of Scotland to encourage people to visit some of our finest national amenities.

More than 130 gardens are listed, from public and private gardens to woodlands, plant nurseries and accommodation with gardens to explore.

Gardens featured in Stirlingshire include Stirling Castle, Kilbryde Castle and the Japanese Garden at Cowden.

According to the Moffat Centre’s Scottish Visitor Attraction Monitor 2017, visits to Scottish gardens increased by nearly 11 per cent from 2016 to 2017.

Research also suggests there are more opportunities to grow the number of international visitors, which currently make up only six per cent of garden visitors to Scotland annually.

Catherine Erskine, chairwoman of Discover Scottish Gardens, said: “Our brand-new map of Scotland will help locals and tourists discover the beautiful and varied gardens Stirlingshire has to offer.

“We want people to be inspired by Scotland’s breathtaking scenery and learn more about our diverse climate and plant collections that thrive here.

“Scottish gardens are a huge asset and we continually strive to maximise on the potential to grow their popularity.

“The new map will equip visitors with a list of some of the best gardens in the region, helping them make the most of their visit, or for locals, discover something new right on their doorstep.

“They can even create their own ‘garden route’ within Scotland.

“With the amazing weather we’ve been experiencing recently, now is the perfect time to pick up a map and go exploring.”

The maps can be picked up from the the Helix Visitor and Information Centre, Stirling Bus Station, and various shops, tourist attractions and information points across the area.

To find a location near you, visit: www.discoverscottishgardens.org/discover-garden-near/