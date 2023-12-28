News you can trust since 1845
BREAKING

Man's body recovered from Forth Valley reservoir as police search continues

The body of a man was found in a popular reservoir following a report regarding concern for two missing men.
By James Trimble
Published 28th Dec 2023, 14:06 GMT
Updated 28th Dec 2023, 14:06 GMT
 Comment
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware of concern for two men in the area of Gartmorn Dam near Sauchie around 12.20pm on Sunday, December 24.

“At around 12.30pm on Tuesday, December 26, the body of a man was found. Formal identification has yet to take place but both families have been made aware.

“Searches using specialist resources are continuing.”

Related topics:Police Scotland