Man's body recovered from Forth Valley reservoir as police search continues
The body of a man was found in a popular reservoir following a report regarding concern for two missing men.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware of concern for two men in the area of Gartmorn Dam near Sauchie around 12.20pm on Sunday, December 24.
“At around 12.30pm on Tuesday, December 26, the body of a man was found. Formal identification has yet to take place but both families have been made aware.
“Searches using specialist resources are continuing.”