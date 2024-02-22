Man,73, in 'serious' condition after two-vehicle crash on Larbert road
The two-vehicle crash occurred on A9 Stirling Road, Larbert, about a quarter of a mile east of Lochlands Avenue, early yesterday afternoon.
Around 1.40pm, a Peugeot 3008 being driven by the 73-year-old man was involved in a crash with a Nissan Qashqai being driven by a 61-year-old woman.
Emergency services attended the scene and both drivers were taken to nearby Forth Valley Royal Hospital.
Today hospital staff described the condition of the man as “serious but stable”.The woman was later released.
The road was closed and reopened around 3pm.
Sergeant Scott Kirkpatrick said “As our enquiries continue to establish the circumstances surrounding this crash, I would urge any witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.
“If you were in the area of Stirling Road, Larbert, around the time of the crash, or if you have any dashcam footage, please contact us as soon as possible.
“Information can be passed to officers through 101 quoting incident number 1754 of Wednesday, February 21.”