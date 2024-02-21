Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The incident happened just before 2pm today on Stirling Road, Larbert near the bus depot.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called around 1.50pm on Wednesday, February 21, to a report of two-vehicle crash on Stirling Road, Larbert.

“Emergency services attended and one man has been taken to hospital.”