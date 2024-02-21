Man taken to hospital following two-car smash in Larbert area
A man has been taken to hospital following a two vehicle road traffic collision in the Larbert area.
The incident happened just before 2pm today on Stirling Road, Larbert near the bus depot.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called around 1.50pm on Wednesday, February 21, to a report of two-vehicle crash on Stirling Road, Larbert.
“Emergency services attended and one man has been taken to hospital.”
The road was reportedly closed for a short time but is now open again.