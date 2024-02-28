News you can trust since 1845
BREAKING

Man taken to hospital following two car smash at Falkirk's Avon Gorge blackspot

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a two-car collision on the notorious Avon Gorge road which resulted in a man being taken to hospital.
By James Trimble
Published 28th Feb 2024, 17:07 GMT
The incident happened just after 1.30pm on the infamous stretch of road on the outskirts of the Falkirk Council area.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 1.40pm on Wednesday, 28 February, police were called to a road crash involving two vehicles on A801 near Tophichen. A man has been taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”

