Man taken to hospital following two car smash at Falkirk's Avon Gorge blackspot
Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a two-car collision on the notorious Avon Gorge road which resulted in a man being taken to hospital.
The incident happened just after 1.30pm on the infamous stretch of road on the outskirts of the Falkirk Council area.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 1.40pm on Wednesday, 28 February, police were called to a road crash involving two vehicles on A801 near Tophichen. A man has been taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh.
“Enquiries are ongoing.”