Man taken to hospital after incident at Falkirk Sheriff Court
Police armed response officers and paramedics attended an incident at Falkirk Sheriff Court which ended with a man being taken to hospital.
Saturday, 29th May 2021, 12:48 pm
They were responding to an emergency situation which happened in one of the court rooms at the building in Main Street, Camelon.
It is believed the armed response officers were present due to their medical training rather than firearms expertise.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “It was a medical matter which was reported to police at 3.25pm. The man was taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital.”