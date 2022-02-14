Man suffers life-threatening injuries in crash on Denny-Falkirk  A883

Police have made an appeal for information following a serious road crash in Falkirk which left a man with life threatening injuries.

By Allan Crow
Monday, 14th February 2022, 9:04 am

The 20-year old is in a critical condition at the Royal Infirmary in Edinburgh after the crash on the A883 Denny-Falkirk Road on Sunday evening.

A front seat passenger, a 33-year-old man, sustained serious, but not life threatening injuries, and was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow where his condition is described as serious but stable.

Pic: John Devlin

A 28-year-old woman - the rear seat passenger - sustained minor injuries and was treated at Forth Valley Royal Hospital.

The crash happened around 7.40pm when a white Vauxhall Corsa travelling east left the road near Headswood Mill Farm.

Emergency services attended, and the road was closed.

It re-opened around 1:00am on Monday.

Sergeant David Ross said: “We are keen to speak to anyone who may have seen what happened and also anyone with dash-cam that could assist with our investigation."Call 101, quoting incident number 2935 of Sunday, February 13.

