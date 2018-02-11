Man seriously injured in crash near Queensferry Crossing

A 29-year-old man was seriously injured in a road crash near the Queensferry Crossing last night.

Now police are urging anyone who witnessed the incident, which happened around 8.10pm, to come forward.

Police say at the time of the crash the driver’s red BMW 3 series car - the only vehicle involved - had been just south of the bridge on the M90 southbound at junction 1a.

Roads police Sergeant Scott Sneddon said: “Our investigations into the collision are ongoing and we are reviewing CCTV as well as speaking to a number of witnesses.

“There would have been a number of vehicles on the road at the time and we would urge anyone who hasn’t spoken to us but saw the vehicle prior to the collision, or the incident itself to come forward.”

Anyone with information can call Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 3653 of February 10, or you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 if you wish to remain anonymous.