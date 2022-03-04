Man reportedly taken to hospital following police incident in Bonnybridge

Police attended at the address in a block of flats in Falkirk Road, Bonnybridge earlier this afternoon and were joined by members of the Scottish Ambluance Service.

A Police Scotland spokesperson confirmed officers had been called out on a “concern for a person” case.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police attend the incident at the block of flats on Falkirk Road at Anderson Park

There were reports that a man had been taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital following the incident.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.