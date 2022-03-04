Man reportedly taken to hospital following police incident in Bonnybridge

Police and ambulance personnel were in attendance at an incident in Bonnybridge this afternoon after the alarm was raised for the welfare of a resident.

By James Trimble
Friday, 4th March 2022, 3:03 pm
Police attended at the address in a block of flats in Falkirk Road, Bonnybridge earlier this afternoon and were joined by members of the Scottish Ambluance Service.

A Police Scotland spokesperson confirmed officers had been called out on a “concern for a person” case.

Police attend the incident at the block of flats on Falkirk Road at Anderson Park

There were reports that a man had been taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital following the incident.

