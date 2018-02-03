Man missing from Forth Valley Royal Hospital could be in Falkirk

Police are asking for help in their efforts to trace a man who has gone missing from Forth Valley Royal Hospital - and who may be in Falkirk.

Craig Henderson (28) lives in the Stirling area, but is known to have associates in Falkirk and elsewhere.

He was last seen at 1pm on Friday, and there are concerns for his welfare.

Craig is 5 foot 11ins, with brown hair and brown eyes.

He speaks with a quiet West Scotland accent and was last seen wearing black trousers, black shoes and a dark puffa style jacket that is hip length with a hood.

The picture above is about six months old – Craig now has longer, shaggier hair and a beard.

Anyone with information that can help trace Craig is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 20170202-1473.