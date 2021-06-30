Man in hospital after being struck by vehicle in Carronshore

A man was hospitalised after being hit by a van in a Falkirk district village.

By Jonathon Reilly
Wednesday, 30th June 2021, 11:56 am

The incident took place in Carronshore’s Main Street yesterday afternoon.

The road is thought to have been closed for resurfacing work at the time of the collision.

Emergency services rushed a man to hospital after he was struck by a vehicle in Main Street, Carronshore. Picture: Michael Gillen.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Around 1.30pm on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, police received a report of a man being struck by a vehicle on Main Street, Carronshore.

Emergency services attended and one man has been taken to hospital. Inquiries are ongoing.”

