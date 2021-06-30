Man in hospital after being struck by vehicle in Carronshore

The incident took place in Carronshore’s Main Street yesterday afternoon.

The road is thought to have been closed for resurfacing work at the time of the collision.

Emergency services rushed a man to hospital after he was struck by a vehicle in Main Street, Carronshore. Picture: Michael Gillen.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Around 1.30pm on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, police received a report of a man being struck by a vehicle on Main Street, Carronshore.

“Emergency services attended and one man has been taken to hospital. Inquiries are ongoing.”

