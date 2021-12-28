Man found dead in Glen Nevis on Christmas Day named by police
Police have identified the body of a man who was found dead in Glen Nevis on Christmas Day.
The man was Stanley Stewart, 55, from the Falkirk area.
Police are not treating his death as suspicious.
He was found near the River Nevis around 11am on Saturday by a member of the public.
Detective Inspector Andrew Bilton, of South Highland CID, said: “Our thoughts remain with Mr Stewart’s family at this difficult time.
“We are grateful to everyone who helped our enquiries following our earlier appeal for information.”