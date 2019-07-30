Man dies in Camelon after falling from third floor window

A man has died after falling from a window in Camelon.

Emergency services rushed to an address in Union Road last night where the 28-year-old fell from the third floor.

Police confirmed the man’s death is not being treated as suspicious.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Police in Forth Valley were called to an address in the Union Road area of Camelon at around 10.55pm on Monday, July 29 following a report that a 28-year-old man had fallen from a third floor window.

“Emergency services attended, however, the man was pronounced dead a short time later.

“The death is currently being treated as unexplained, but not suspicious, and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”