Man dies after two-car crash on road between Falkirk and Bonnybridge

A man has died following a two-car crash in Bonnybridge last night.

The man, whose age has not yet been confirmed, was killed after a collision on the A883 near to Roughmute Recycling Centre.

Emergency services were called to the scene of the incident, which involved a Renault Clio and a Ford Fiesta, at around 6.50pm.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Sadly the driver of the Renault Clio was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The road was closed for around six hours but has since re-opened.”

Anyone who witnessed the collision and has not already spoken to police is asked to call 101, quoting incident number 3466 of July 21.