Man charged after Stenhousemuir robbery

A man has been charged following a robbery at a Stenhousemuir shop at the weekend.

The Day To Day convenience store, on Braeview, was targeted on Saturday evening at around 6.40pm.

It is understood a male shop worker was threatened with a knife and asked to hand over a quantity of money.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Police in Forth Valley have arrested and charged a 27-year-old man in connection with a robbery at a premises in Stenhousemuir on Saturday, April 6.

“The man is expected to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court today (Monday, April 8).”