Man charged after alleged Nick Nairn assault

A 35-year-old man has been arrested and charged following an alleged incident in Aberdeen involving the television chef Nick Nairn.

The chef (pictured) suffered face injuries during an alleged assault in the early hours of Friday on the city’s Union Street.

Police have renewed an appeal for anyone with information who has not yet spoken to them to come forward.

Constable Alan Gordon from the North East Divisional Alcohol and Violence Reduction Unit (DAVRU), who has led the investigation, said: “I would like to thank all those who have already come forward and urge anyone else who has information to get in touch on telephone number 101.”