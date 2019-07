A man and a dog died after a fire broke out at a Falkirk district home on Saturday, police have confirmed.

Officers, who were called to the scene in David’s Loan, Bainsford shortly after 4.30am, are not treating the cause of the blaze as suspicious.

It’s believed the man who died was named Paul Neish, although his age has not been confirmed.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Inquiries are ongoing.”