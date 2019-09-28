Man, 86, dies in collision tragedy on Stirling road

An 86-year-old man has tragically died after his Suzuki Baleno car left the road and hit a wall in Stirling yesterday.

The collision happened at around 5.14pm on the A872 Stirling to Dennyloanhead Road at the junction with Pirnhall Road.

The victim was taken by ambulance to Forth Valley Royal Hospital, but died later yesterday evening.

The road at the scene was closed to allow a full crash investigation to take place, and reopened at 11pm.

Sergeant David Marr from Road Policing, said: “Enquiries into the cause of this collision are ongoing and I am appealing to anyone who may have witnessed it to get in touch with us here at Stirling on the 101 number.

“I am also asking for anyone who may have seen the white coloured Suzuki Baleno car in the Dunipace or Pirnhall areas, or who may have captured footage the vehicle on their dash-cam prior to, or at the time of the collision to get in touch”.

Anyone calling in about this collision should quote the incident number 2822 27/9