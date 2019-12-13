Man, 85, dies in Stirling road crash tragedy

An 85-year-old man tragically died this morning after being hit by a car in a busy Stirling shopping area.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the incident, which happened around 10,40am in Cowane Street, near the Cowane shopping centre.

The victim suffered serious head injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene,

Inspector Andrew Thomson of the Stirling Road Policing Unit, said: “We are supporting the man’s family at this time and enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the collision.

“The area was busy at the time of the collision with people shopping and I would ask anyone who may have seen what happened to contact us.

“I would also ask if there are drivers with dash-cam footage which might help with our investigation to call us.”

The vehicle said to be involved was a grey Renault Megane.

Anyone with information should contact Road Policing in Stirling on 101, quoting incident 1066 of December 13 2019.