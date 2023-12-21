A man has died following a collision on a road between Kincardine and Kinross.

Police are appealing for information following a fatal collision on the A977. (Picture: Police Scotland)

The incident on the A977 Kincardine to Kinross road involved three vehicles and happened at around 5.05pm on Wednesday, December 20.

Emergency services attended and the 57-year-old man driving a Volkswagen Polo was pronounced dead at the scene. The 17-year-old male driver of a Peugot Van was taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital for treatment and later released. The male driver of a Mitsubishi was not injured.

The road was closed while investigations were carried out and it reopened at around 11pm.

Police are now appealing for information following the fatal crash.

Inspector Andrew Thomson said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who died at this difficult time. Our enquiries are ongoing and I am appealing for anyone who witnessed the crash or who has any information which may assists us to get in touch.

"I would also appeal to anyone who was on the road around the time and witnessed the vehicles prior to the crash, or who may have dash cam footage which could assist us, to contact us.”