Man, 33, dies in A91 tragedy on Stirling to St Andrews road

Police are appealing for witnesses to a fatal collision on the A91 yesterday morning between a silver Vauxhall Corsa car and a 33-year-old male pedestrian.

The tragedy happened at around 10.15am on the Stirling to St Andrews Road between Menstrie and Alva, where the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road was closed until 6.30am this morning to allow a full road collision investigation to take place.

Sergeant David Marr from the Road Policing Unit said “Enquiries into the cause of this collision are ongoing.

“I am appealing to anyone who may have been driving on the A91 road between Alva and Menstrie last night to get in touch with us if they saw anyone walking on this road prior to this collision.

“I am also appealing to any drivers who may have been on this road around the given time to check any dash-can footage they might have which may help us in our enquiries”.

Callers can contact police via 101, and should quote the incident number 4761 28/9.