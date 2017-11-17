Man, 17, dies in early morning collision on the A84

Police are appealing for witnesses following a fatal road collision this morning on the A84 between Doune and Callander.

A 17-year-old man suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene, near Cambusbeg Quarry, after his Vauxhall Corsa, travelling south, was in collision at around 6.55am with an HGV heading north.

The 52-year-old male lorry driver suffered serious injuries and was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow.

The road was closed until around 3pm today.

Inquiries are ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to come forward.

Inspector Andrew Thomson from the Road Policing Unit in Stirling said: “Tragically this collision has resulted in a young man losing his life while another man is in hospital with serious injuries.

“We are still trying to establish exactly what happened during this incident and would urge motorists who were on the A84 at the time and saw what happened to contact police immediately.

“In particular, we would be keen to hear from anyone who has dash-cam footage withing their footage, which may be of significant use to this investigation.”

Anyone with information can contact the Road Policing Unit at Stirling via 101 and quote incident number 513 of the 17th November.