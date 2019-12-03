Mammoth task of reconnecting gas to Falkirk district homes well underway

The huge task of reconnecting gas supplies to more than 8000 homes in the Falkirk district is well under way.

Gas distributor SGN has already reconnected some 3000 homes since it began the process on Monday afternoon, and engineers were back out again early this morning visiting local homes.

Gas engineers have been delivering electric heaters and hobs to residents. Pic: Michael Gillen.

Engineers from across the country have been drafted in to help resolve the issues, which started early on Sunday morning, affecting properties in Bainsford, Carron, Carronshore, Larbert, Langlees, New Carron Village, Skinflats and Stenhousemuir.

Help is also being provided by staff from fellow network companies Cadent and Northern Gas Networks.

Engineers will revisit each affected property to reconnect the gas supply and carry out safety checks.

Residents are reminded that it’s important they don’t try to turn on their gas supply themselves.

In its statement this morning, SGN said: “When we visit you to reconnect your gas supply, we’ll need access to your home so we can carry out safety checks on your gas appliances.

“If you’re out when we call the first time, please don’t worry as we will visit you again.”

Over the last few days, electric heaters and hobs have been distributed from Camelon Community Centre to those in the community with young children, a disability, a long-term mental or physical condition or who are a bit older.

The customer information centre remains open today at Camelon Community Centre for anyone with any questions.

On Monday 13 schools were closed due to the gas supply issue, however the majority have reopened today, with the exception of Bainsford Primary and Nursery Class, Larbert Early Learning and Childcare Centre, Kinnaird Primary School and Thistle Wing.