Making tracks for ‘Model Railway Grand Central’

Falkirk Model Railway Club members are heading to one of the biggest events on their calendar this month - Model Rail Scotland at the SECC.

To be staged over three days, from February 23 to 25, it’s a landmark event which features some of the best model rail layouts to be seen in the UK, as well as stalls manned by dozens of traders and suppliers.

It’s also a major competitive event, with prestigious awards given out for the “best of the best” on show.

Falkirk’s entry this time round is entitled “Carron Grove”, and is in the small-scale “N” gauge.

For full details of the event, visit www.modelrail-scotland.co.u