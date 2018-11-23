Making tracks for Falkirk’s model rail show

Will this weekend’s Falkirk Model Rail Show convince some dads to splash out on train sets for their kids’ Christmas presents - or even for themselves?

Veteran news and documentary man Peter Snow is among the many enthusiasts to have a super-elaborate layout in his loft, and the sight of expertly-created working models can be inspirational.

The club’s annual exhibition is in Forth Valley College in Falkirk’s Grangemouth Road, from 10am to 5pm on Saturday and to 4.30pm on Sunday.

There’s also a courtesy vintage bus service between Falkirk railway stations and the College, sponsored by Rainbow Railways - you’ll find timetables and details at http://www.falkirkmrc.co.uk/news.

On show will be a superb array of layouts in a variety of scales, many featuring eyecatching scenery as well as beautifully-constructed and authentically accurate model rolling stock of many different kinds.

Admission is £5.50, but £4.50 for senior citizens, £2.50 for under-14’s and £13.50 for a family group of two adults and two children.