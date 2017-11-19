Making tracks for Falkirk’s annual railway show

It’s one of the best-loved model railway shows in Scotland, and must have inspired many a Christmas train set present in years past.

But despite spectacular layouts at previous shows the members of Falkirk Model Railway Club are still pursuing ever more ambitious achievements to display at their annual exhibition in Forth Valley College.

This year’s show takes place over both days this weekend coming (November 25 and 26), and on past form is worth a visit even if you don’t have any major interest in the intricacies of railway rolling stock past or present.

However for anyone who is already pursuing model railways as a hobby there’s the additional incentive of a welter of trade stands to visit - all invariably staffed by like-minded enthusiasts who are only to happy to pass on tips and advice.

As usual there is a wide selection of spectacular layouts to look at, of which the most popular for the younger set may be the one titled “Thomas and friends”.

Six different hotly-contested trophies will be awarded to the best of the bunch, including the Kerr Trophy which is judged by public vote.

One of the most treasured awards is the Graeme Robertson Memorial Shield, which goes to the best layout running steam trains - it’s a nice way of remembering loyal club member Graeme, who sadly died at the very young age of 32.

Another is the Lind Trophy, awarded to the best ‘N’ gauge layout (a particularly small scale) as judged by a representative of the late David Lind.

Admission is £5.50; seniors £4.50; child (under 14)c £2.50; and family (two adults, two children); £13.50.

For more information about Falkirk Model Railway Club visit www.falkirkmrc.co.uk/