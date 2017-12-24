Making the most of festive fun

YES it’s that time of year again when the hunt is on for the best Christmas turkey.

Earlier this month Beavers from across Falkirk District took part in Chase the Turkey fun run at the Helix.

More 100 children took part in the event and quite a few adults, suitably attired in turkey hats and costumes, joined in the chase.

Karen Smith, Beaver Scout leader at the 40th Falkirk, said: “They all had a fantastic time.”

The aim of the event was to run, jog or walk the two mile route around the Helix Park.

IT’S panto time – and for the 3rd Bo’ness more than 40 Cubs and Beavers were at the Barony Theatre for a night of gigantic action.

The youngsters saw Jack and the Beanstalk courtesy of all the group’s fundraising events such as the Scout post and the recent race night which raised almost £600.

Two members of the Scout group had leading roles in the pantomime, guaranteeing very loud cheering and booing.

At the same time youngsters from the 9th Dunipace were in Glasgow at the Pavilion Theatre to see The Wizard of Never Woz.

ScotJAM, the Scottish summer jamboree, is returning to Lochgoilhead in summer 2018.

Organisers have promised more adventure, fun and challenges next year with a five-day camp for Cubs, followed by a seven-day event for the Scout section.

The dates for each event will be: ScotJAM for Cubs, Monday July 16-Friday, July 20; ScotJAM for Scouts, Saturday, July 21-Saturday, July 28.

ScotJAM 2017’s Cubs were kept active with non-stop adventure including lots of water sports, bushcraft, archery, abseiling rock climbing, hill walking, water slide, campfire, disco and loads more.

Participants stay in Lochgoilhead’s dormitory accommodation and are provided with three meals a day. An experienced staff and volunteer team look after all young people throughout their stay.

You can book online, paying a 10 per cent deposit to secure your place. ScotJAM for Cubs: www.scouts.scot/news-events/events/scotjam-for-cubs/; ScotJAM for Scouts: www.scouts.scot/news-events/events/scotjam-for-scouts/.