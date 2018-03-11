Making plans for Easter

It’s been a long time coming, but the Easter holidays are finally within sight - and Falkirk Community Trust has plenty of activities lined up to keep families amused.

Local libraries have a packed holiday agenda, including L-EGG-O and Code Club Taster Session at Grangemouth Library, Pokemon Card Swap at Bonnybridge Library, board games at Meadowbank Library, craft sessions at various libraries and a digi drop-in at Falkirk Library.

Over at The Helix, the popular Emergency Services day is back on April 4, and there’s an Easter Hunt running from March 30 to April 2.

At Muiravonside Country Park you can follow the clues left by the Easter Bunny and claim your prize at the cafe, and there’s a Family Friendly Badger Watch on Friday, April 6.

At Falkirk Town Hall there’s Horrible Histories on March 24, the beautiful Little Light on Thursday April 5, and Sing-a-long-a Beauty and the Beast on April 6.

On April 9 there’s Grandad and Me, then a Musical Theatre School running from Tuesday April 10 till Friday, April 13, and Milkshake! Live is on Saturday April 14.

Meanwhile in Bo’ness the Hippodrome’s Easter headliners are Black Panther (12A) and Peter Rabbit (PG).

There are loads of sports-related activities available too - for example the outdoors team are running sessions in everything from canoeing and bushcraft to rock climbing.

Details of all FCT events from now until Easter are at http://www.falkirkcommunitytrust.org