Majority of Falkirk district schools to re-open after gas supply issues

The majority of schools closed to pupils and staff today because of a gas outage are planned to re-open tomorrow.

However some will remain closed on Tuesday.

Camelon Community Centre is being used as a distribution point for heaters and cookers. Pic: Michael Gillen

Those to be closed on Tuesday are Bainsford Primary and Nursery Class, Larbert Early Learning and Childcare Centre, Kinnair Primary School and Thistle Wing.

Kinnaird Waters Early Learning and Childcare Centre will re-open tomorrow along with the others which were closed on Monday – Larbert and St Mungo’s High Schools, Carronshore, Carron, Airth, Ladeside, Larbert Village, St Bernadettes and Stenhousemuir primary schools and Inchlair Nursery.

The council said further updates will be provided on its website should the position change.

The news came as SGN said “tremendous progress” is being made as its engineers continue to visit properties affected by the gas outage.

In its latest update, the gas distributor is urging residents to remember to check the ID of anyone calling at their home, as all of its engineers carry photo ID badges.

The statement comes as thousands of homes in the Falkirk area are without gas for a second day after the problem began early on Sunday morning.

A total of 13 schools in the district have remained closed today as a result of the issue, which engineers have said could take days to fix.

SGN said this afternoon: “We’re making tremendous progress in visiting affected properties within the FK2 and FK5 postcode areas.

“We know it’s hard being without your gas supply and we’re grateful for the support we’re receiving from the local community, as well as local partners who are working with us to ensure the most vulnerable residents are well looked after.

“Our engineers are continuing to visit the remaining properties this afternoon.”

A customer information centre has been set up at Camelon Community Centre, where those with young children, a disability, a long-term mental or physical condition, or who are a bit older, can collect electric hotplates and heaters.

Alternatively call 0800 912 1717.

SGN added: “The electricty network company SP Energy Networks is monitoring the increased electricity demand in the area and is advising residents to be mindful of how you’re using electricity over the next few days – heat the rooms you’re using, wrap up warm and don’t have your devices turned on at once.”