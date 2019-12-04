Majority of Falkirk district homes reconnected to gas supply but 460 remain without

Just 460 homes were without gas last night following the ongoing issues with supply in the Falkirk district.

SGN confirmed late last night its engineers had visited all affected homes in the area, but there were 460 properties where they couldn’t gain access to reconnect the supply.

Engineers are working to reconnect the supply of gas to all the affected properties. Pic: Michael Gillen.

They advised that residents who were out on Tuesday when engineers tried to reconnect them will have been left a letter and the team will be back to visit first thing on Wednesday morning.

In its statement, SGN said: “Thank you again to everyone who’s been affected in recent days.”

They also reiterated that those affected by the fault, which happened early on Sunday morning, will receive compensation payments that have been agreed with energy regulator Ofgem.

Residents do not need to apply for compensation as it will be paid automatically through their supplier, appearing as a credit on their next bill.

Further details can be found on the SGN website or HERE

Over 8000 homes in Bainsford, Carron, Carronshore, Larbert, Langlees, New Carron Village, Skinflats and Stenhousemuir were affected by the gas outage on Sunday.

Engineers have been working tirelessly since then, with colleagues drafted in from across the country, to visit all the properties twice to resolve the issue.

The customer information centre in Camelon Community Centre will be open again from 9am on Wednesday.