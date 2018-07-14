Major protests greet Trump’s arrival in Scotland

THE “Trump baby” blimp will fly above the Meadows in Edinburgh during today’s mass demonstration against US President Donald Trump.

Organisers said they have “absolutely no clue” how many people will take part in today’s demonstration but it is expected to be at least 10,000.

Protesters prepare to launch a giant balloon.

It follows on from yesterday’s mass protests across the UK, including a major demonstration in Glasgow where high profile SNP and Labour politicians were among those to publicly slate Mr Trump’s controversial record on a wide range of key issues - for example immigration and his alleged misogyny.

Organisers were previously refused permission by the Scottish Parliament to fly the 20ft inflatable caricature at Holyrood, where the march starts.

A council spokeswoman said official permission was not required to have the blimp at the Meadows, but organisers had approached them about it and the council and police had agreed there were no safety concerns.

Edinburgh deputy council leader Cammy Day said he understood the Civil Aviation Authority and Police Scotland had made no objections to the blimp.

He added: “I personally will join the protest against Donald Trump as a disgusting, vile individual and know the citizens of Edinburgh will not welcome him to our capital city.”

The anti-Trump march will end at the Meadows, where music and other events will take place at an organised “carnival of resistance”.

The “Trump baby” blimp was flown above Parliament Square in London yesterday.

It prompted Mr Trump to say it made him “feel unwelcome” in the city, on his second day of a four-day UK visit.

However it remainsw unclear whether the President would have been made to feel welcome in any UK city.

Today he faces fresh barracking from protesters at his Turnberry golf resort, where he is to spend the weekend.

Greenpeace says it flew a paraglider over Turnberry minutes after his arrival last night, trailing a banner bearing the message “Trump - well under par”.