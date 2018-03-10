Magnificent six local primaries launched new singing scheme

Pupils from six Falkirk schools played a starring role in a special performance designed to launch the new national Singing to Learn, Learning to Sing scheme.

The local pupils performed four songs - one of which was specially written for the occasion by Scottish singer-songwriter Alan Beck.

Staged in the Royal Concert Hall the show was led by Christopher Bell, Artist Director of the National Youth Choir of Scotland.

The primary 5 and 6 children taking part were from Bo’ness, Carronshore, Kinneil, Maddiston, Moray and Wallacetone primaries.

Education Scotland chief executive Gayle Gorman said: “I’m delighted that the Music Education Partnership Group have launched the new national framework which offers increased opportunities for children to experience music every day in the classroom.

“Singing is an important contributor to the development of transferable skills across the curriculum and I look forward to seeing the resource being used in early learning and childcare settings and primary schools.

Singing to Learn, Learning to Sing is available on Glow, Scotland’s digital learning platform.

The framework provides access to a “vast” number of teaching materials including five how-to teaching videos, backing tracks, sheet music and lyric sheets of various genres at early, first and second level.