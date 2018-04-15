Magical line-up in store for May’s Tryst Festival

Three Broads and a Piano will be the opening act of next month’s action-packed Tryst Festival, a hugely popular local arts festival taking in everything from music and theatre to family shows.

The Festival notched up it’s 50th anniversary in 2016, and aims to build on that success with a programme containing the proverbial “something for everyone” - featuring community and professional groups from across Falkirk district and across Scotland.

Bill Donald, chairman of Falkirk and District Arts and Civic Council, said: “There will be exhibitions of artwork by the talented members of Falkirk Art Club, showcases featuring the next generation of talented young dancers and performers, festival events such as our Personality and Young Personality of the Year awards, our ever popular ‘Top of the Town Quiz’ night and a fantastic evening of poetry, prose and music.

“Add into the mix an inspiring floral art demonstration, a spectacular opening event and some of the very best magic and you’re just beginning to get the flavour of this year’s Tryst.

Individual events include Sunny Stars on May 12, in which talented children will take audiences on a magical journey of fun, music and laughter as they perform classic tales The Wizard of Oz and Aladdin.

That’s followed on Sunday. May 13 by the Falkirk Festival Chorus at the Tryst Festival Concert, with Verdi’s Mesa de Requiem, a choral masterpiece which challenges the performers with dramatic and demanding music.

Monday, May 14 sees a total contrast with a special event from Falkirk Floral Art Club, involving national demonstrator James Burnside.

Then on the same evening there’s the Top of the Town Quiz (free admission, but £10 per competing team) - a highly competitive test of general knowledge.

On Tuesday, May 15, Falkirk Writers’ Circle presents Words and Music, an evening of poetry, prose and sketches interspersed with live music.

The next day’s highlight is the awards for the Personality and Young Personality of the Year, with entertaining from Falkirk Piping and Glenbervie Folk Duo.

Then on Thursday, May 17, there’s more music with the Falkirk Blues Club (see www.falkirkbluesclub.com for further details), followed on Saturday, May 19, by Central Scotland Ballet School’s Wish Upon a Star a Falkirk Town Hall.

It will be a momentous occasion from the school’s smallest stars, with around 100 tiny dancers aged three to seven showing off their skills in ballet, tap, jazz and acrobatics.

On the same day Forth Valley Magic Circle present Tricks at the Tryst, a cabaret-style event showcasing some of the best magicians in central Scotland.

Falkirk Tryst Orchestra welcomes kids of all ages to an evening of Movie Magic Classics on Sunday, May 20 (Falkirk Town Hall Theatre), performing favourites like Pink Panther and the Pirates of Caribbean - and there’s an art contest from which the best Harry Potter or Star Wars-themed drawings will be shown during the concert.

Meanwhile from Monday, May 14 through to the Sunday Falkirk and District Art Club will be staging their 53rd exhibition and sale at the community hub in the Howgate.