Maggie’s Centre gains cash boost from Grangemouth church appeal

The Maggie’s Centre at Forth Valley Royal Hospital is starting the new year £600 better off, thanks to the efforts of parishioners in Grangemouth.

Minister at Abbotsgrange Parish Church Rev Aftab Gohar wants to thank everyone who contributed to the church’s Snowman Appeal over the advent season, enabling him to present the time-honoured bumper cheque to Maggie’s immediately after the festivities.

In our picture are, from left, Rev Gohar, Maggie’s fundraising organiser Gayle Cobain, and session clerk John Russell.