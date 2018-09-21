Maddiston woman clocks up the miles for charity

A woman who runs vast distances as a “hobby” has now set her sights on two famous events to coin in cash for a vital charity.

Aurel Lewis (37), of Maddiston, will pound the pavements in the Great Scottish Run 10k in Glasgow on September 30 and then head to Edinburgh on October 21 for the 55k Ultra Tour.

Aurel, who is the Great Scottish Run Bank of Scotland Community Challenge runner for Falkirk, decided to choose a charity close to home.

Aurel said: “It’s a charity a friend of the family started called Finlay’s Friends, which donates comfort kits to sick children and their families who have rushed into hospital and may not have had time to take everything they need along with them.”

Finlay’s Friends was set up in memory of Dunfermline youngster Finlay Bennett, who died of meningitis aged just eight back in 2014. As well as everyday items to help make hospital stays as comfortable as possible, the comfort kits also provide additional support, including useful information for the hospital stay and emotional support contacts.

The comfort kits are currently being used at the Royal Hospital for Children in Glasgow, but it is hoped they will soon be available at all hospitals in Scotland, including Forth Valley Royal Hospital.

Aurel thanked physiotherapist Bill Taylor for “keeping her on the road” and running partner Phil Hunter for training with her.

Visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/aurel-lewis21 to give to the cause.