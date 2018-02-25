Maddiston pupils are a class act

The annual Rotary Club of Polmont Primary Schools Quiz was held on Wednesday, February 7, in Westquarter Primary School.

Nine schools from the Polmont Rotary Club area took part: Avonbridge & Drumbowie (joint team), Laurieston, Maddiston, Shieldhill, Slamannan & Limerigg (joint team), St. Margaret’s, Wallacestone, Westquarter and Whitecross.

The competition is based on the primary school curriculum.

From the outset Maddiston took the lead and went on to win the quiz with 65 points out of 80. In hot pursuit throughout the competition were Wallacestone but were unable to catch Maddiston and finished as runners up with 57 points.

The winning team from Maddiston of Cullen MacGregor, Umar Akbar, Beth Hague and Baillie McGinley were each presented with a £15 book token by club president Iain Morrison.

The runners up from Wallacestone each received a £10 book Ttken. Maddiston was also presented with the Rotary Club of Polmont salver which the school will retain for one year.

They now go on to represent the club at the Rotary area final.