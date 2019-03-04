Maddiston home gutted in late-night fire

A number of fire engines raced to a blaze at a Maddiston home last night (Sunday).

Firefighters were called to the scene in the village’s Stanley Gardens shortly before 11pm.

The scene of the blaze in Stanley Gardens, Maddiston. Pictures: Michael Gillen

Police also attended the scene to help set up a cordon around the property.

Fortunately no-one was injured during the incident.

A spokesman for the fire service said: “The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was alerted at 10.47pm on Sunday, March 3 to reports of a property fire in Maddiston.

“Operations control mobilised four fire engines to Stanley Gardens where firefighters extinguished the flames.

“There were no injuries.

“Crews left the scene after ensuring it was made safe.”